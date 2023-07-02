At least three Village Defence Force (VDF) volunteers were gunned down and five others shot at in Khujuma Tabi village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district when militants attacked the village in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The officials in Imphal said that the VDF volunteers, who were guarding the village in view of the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, died on the spot in the attack as they were sleeping after guarding the village at night.

At least five villagers were injured in the attack and taken to the nearby hospitals.

Security personnel have rushed to the areas and launched a combing operation to nab the militants.

The villagers are planning to bring the dead bodies to capital city Imphal to demand justice.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday urged the people of all communities to help the government and the security forces to restore peace and normalcy.

“I, from the bottom of my heart, further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people,” the governor said in a message.

