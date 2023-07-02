At least three Village Defence Force (VDF) volunteers were gunned down and five others were shot at in Khujuma Tabi village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district when militants attacked the village in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

Media reports in Imphal claimed that seven people were killed in the militants’ early morning firing and there was an exchange of fire between the VDF volunteers and the extremists.

However, the officials in Imphal neither denied nor confirmed the media reports.

The officials in Imphal said that the VDF volunteers, who were guarding the village in view of the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, died in the attack as they were sleeping after guarding the village at night.

The militants took away two arms of the VDF before leaving the spot.

At least five villagers were injured in the attack and taken to the nearby hospitals.

Security personnel have rushed to the areas and launched a combing operation to nab the militants.

The villagers are planning to bring the dead bodies to capital city Imphal to demand justice.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh went to the Khujuma Tabi village in Bishnupur district along Churachandpur district.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday urged the people of all communities to help the government and the security forces to restore peace and normalcy.

“I, from the bottom of my heart, further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people,” the Governor said in a message.

