Suspected militants overran a police station in Pakistan’s South Waziristan tribal district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Atiqullah said the militants attacked the station in Raghzai area, killing two personnel and injuring another two, The News reported.

He said the attackers torched a police van on the premises of the station and took away another vehicle along with some weapons.

The DPO said though the militants outnumbered the cops, the police offered stiff resistance to the attackers and fought back bravely.

Atiqullah said a heavy contingent of the police and security forces arrived at the police station after learning about the attack.

He said the police had set up barricades at various points to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

The official said that an investigation was launched into the attack.

Meanwhile, the local people and tribal elders took out a rally to protest against the wave of militancy, demanding restoration of durable peace in South Waziristan, The News reported.

Expressing concern over the poor law and order, the elders asked the government to take steps to bring the situation under control or violence could spread.

20221110-124005