Military aircraft crashes in vietnam, pilot killed

A Vietnamese pilot was killed in a fighter jet crash in Vietnam on Tuesday, state media reported.

The Su-22 aircraft crashed while landing Tuesday noon in Yen Bai Province, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Thirty-one-year-old captain Tran Ngoc Duy was ordered to parachute but he tried to save the aircraft. However, the plane crashed, killing the pilot, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the VNA.

The Ministry of Defence has directed Air Defence-Air Force and relevant agencies to investigate the cause of the accident, according to the news report.

