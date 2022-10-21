INDIA

Military chopper crashes in Arunachal

A military Advanced Light Helicopter on Friday crashed in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The crash took place in Migging village, which is located 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the district.

A rescue team has been deployed to the site of the crash. The site of the crash is not connected by road.

As the crash site is not accessible, more details are still awaited.

“Received very disturbing news about Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers,” Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.

