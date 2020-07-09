Military dictators spoiled character of people: Bangladesh PM Hasina

Dhaka, July 9 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has blamed the country’s past military dictators for “spoiling” the character of the people.

“In the past, people used to lead a life following an ideology and policy, but the military dictators spoiled the character of people to make their power unchallenged and prolonged,” Hasina said.

Hasina was delivering the valedictory speech in the Parliament on Thursday.

She said military dictators had polluted society by destroying the character of people to prolong their power after the assassination of her father and Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

“After grabbing the power, they had taught people how to resort to corruption, earn black money, and not to repay loans. Overall, they had made this society polluted to sustain their power,” Hasina said.

She said that earlier corruption and irregularities were the norm in the country. “We are trying to overcome these.”

Returning to power, the Awami League government started taking action against those engaged in corruption and irregularities without considering their political status, she said.

Her remarks came after several opposition MPs, including the deputy leader of the opposition Ghulam Muhammed Quader (brother of ex-military ruler HM Ershad) raised the corruption issue in the health and financial sectors.

“We won’t tolerate these irregularities, surely not. We’re taking actions, no matter who he or she is. And it’ll continue,” she said.

“We are trying to take the country forward in difficult times,” she said. And its reflection has come up in various studies around the world, she added.

