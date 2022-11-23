The Sixth Military Literature Festival (MLF) in Chandigarh, organised in partnership among the Punjab government, the Chandigarh administration and the Indian Army’s Western Command, will be held on December 3 and 4, it was announced on Wednesday.

The event will be inaugurated by Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, on December 3. This will be followed by panel discussions on topics of national, international interest and strategic affairs and conversations between authors and discussants, said Military Literature Festival Association Chairman Lt. Gen. T.S. Shergill.

A few new books will also be released. There will be book stalls, martial dances will be staged, weapons and military equipment displayed on the banks of Chandigarh’s scenic Sukhna Lake.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will bring the curtain down on the festival at the closing ceremony on December 4.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence and the services of the armed forces in preserving the freedom, the MLF’s theme this year is ‘The Armed Forces: Serving Free India for 75 Years’.

After two years of a pandemic-induced online format, this time the fest is reverting to the physical event at its venue, the Lake Club.

The MLF was started in 2017 by Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore and Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, a known army historian.

Over the years, it has grown into a premier international gathering of military historians, thinkers, strategic analysts and writers to discuss and talk about warfare, history and intellectual pursuits.

In addition, to spread the festival’s message of physical fitness, sports, saying no to drugs, national security, paying homage to martyrs and giving a direction to youth a number of events like a motorcycle rally, horse show, polo match, shotgun and archery competitions, golf tournament, etc., are held.

In a side event, Bravehearts’ Ride, featuring over 600 motorcycle riders, will be held on November 27. This year, the event is dedicated to the memory of and in homage to the martyrs of the 1962 war whose 60th anniversary has just ended.

