Military won’t play a role in Nov election: Top US general

Washington, Aug 29 (IANS) The US military will not play a role in the November 3 presidential election, according to the country’s top general.

“In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law US courts and Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the US military,” Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, wrote in a letter on Friday responding to questions from two House lawmakers, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical US military,” Milley said, adding: “I foresee no role for the US Armed Forces in this process.”

The answers came as presidential nominees raised questions over the military’s involvement in this year’s election.

President Donald Trump, also the 2020 Republican candidate, has raised the prospect that he won’t accept the results in November, claiming without providing any evidence that mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud.

“I have to see,” Trump told Fox News last month when asked if he would accept the election results.

“No, I’m not just going to say yes, I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Trump’s rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in June that he’s “absolutely convinced” that the military would step in if Trump rejected the results.

–IANS

ksk/