Milk, curd prices go up by Rs 3 in Karnataka

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has increased the price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 3 per litre, with effect from midnight of Monday.

The milk price, per litre, has been raised to Rs 40 from Rs 37, while curd will now cost Rs 48, against Rs 45 earlier.

The special milk price, per litre, has gone up to Rs 46 from Rs 43, while Shubham milk will cost Rs 46, and Samrudhi milk will cost Rs 51.

The farmers were demanding the increase in prices for a long time saying they are incurring more expenses as the fodder and grass have become dearer due to climatic conditions.

