Legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who is being treated for Covid related complications at the PGIMER here, has shown improvement in his health conditions, the hospital said on Saturday.

“Milkha Singh’s health is fine and improving, but he is still in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit),” said a spokesperson for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Milkha Singh has been under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute since his hospitalisation on June 3.

Earlier, Milkha Singh, 91, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali near here after testing positive for the virus.

He was discharged from Fortis, but had to be taken to PGIMER after he complained of low oxygen level.

His wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, is also undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Fortis Hospital.

–IANS

