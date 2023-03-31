BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIA

Millet melas to be held across UP soon

NewsWire
0
0

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now planning to hold ‘Eat Right Millet Melas’ across the state to promote millet food.

“The millet mela in Lucknow has been a success as more than 60 brands that put up stalls here reported brisk sales of food items made from coarse grain and now, we will promote millet food through more such events all across Uttar Pradesh,” said additional commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FSDA), S. P. Singh.

He said, “Millets have traditionally been used by Indians as they are nutritious and tasty. They will soon get popular among the fitness-conscious youth.”

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also praised the efforts of the district administration in popularising millet food and of FSDA in hosting the ‘millet mela’ among the masses.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote millets (Shri Anna) will ensure healthy living besides helping to solve the food problems of the world. Eat Right Millet Mela was not only about promoting food and drink in clean and hygienic conditions but also about promoting new food style,” he said.

“People have been introduced to new recipes of millet such as ‘bajra dosa’ and ‘idli’ and these will soon become popular. Millets are being used to prepare a range of dishes and soon, along with regular food, the young will take a liking to this variety too,” he added.

20230331-140205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three Musketeers: BoB, Canara, Union Bank’s stocks rally on healthy results

    Aggregate demand shows brighter near-term outlook: RBI

    Equity indices in green, Sensex up 230 points

    Send insurance amendment Bill to Parliamentary panel, says union