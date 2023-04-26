INDIALIFESTYLE

Millets awareness programme held at 90 locations in Gujarat

The Gujarat State Farmers’ Front, in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), organised a millets awareness programme at 90 locations across 35 districts and cities.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil, State Organization General Secretary Ratnakar, and Gujarat State Farmers’ Front chief Hitesh Patel.

During the programme, various dishes made from millets, a type of coarse grain, were prepared by the officers of the Farmers’ Front and the Women’s Front. The event aimed to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of millets among the general public.

The United Nations General Assembly, recognising the growing importance of millets, declared the year 2023-24 as the Year of Millets, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to increase farmers’ income, promote organic farming, and maintain a healthy population. The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, supports these objectives and aims to provide better opportunities for farmers in the agricultural sector.

State Farmers’ Front chief Hitesh Patel, Front’s general secretaries Sardar Chaudhary, Hiren Hirapara, and other officers of the Front attended the programme at various locations across Gujarat to ensure its success.

