Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes faces copyright lawsuit

The estate of Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is suing Netflix, Legendary and the author, writer and director behind the upcoming film Enola Homes over copyright issues.

The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown as the much-younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, who proves to be a highly capable detective in her own right. The pic is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer, who also is a defendant. Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw and Adeel Akhtar also star in the film that is set to stream on Netflix.

Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes have a younger sister — and this September, she’s taking her first case.



Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/etnfJLArFm — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2020



According to reports, the suit claims that, despite most of the original pre-1923 Sherlock Holmes tales have been judged to be in the public domain, the author’s last 10 stories about the character — published between 1923 and 1927 — are not. And the Doyle estate is claiming that the Enola Holmes books and movie incorporate something those only later stories included: the famously stoic detective’s emotions.

The Doyle Estate has asked for a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages and relief from further infringement on copyrights.