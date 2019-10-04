Millions in California may lose power

San Francisco, Oct 8 (IANS) California’s Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has warned that it might shut off power this week in nearly 30 northern counties in the state northern region in response to strong and dry winds that poses a high risk of wildfires.

The anticipated power outage, which may take place from early Wednesday through late Thursday, will impact vast areas in northern and central California, as well as almost every county in the Bay Area, Xinhua news agency quoted PG&E as saying on Monday.

More than 600,000 PG&E customers could be affected by the power cutoff in an unprecedented scope, but the company said it will continue to monitor weather conditions and offer timely updates to families.

“Due to the forecast extreme weather conditions, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety, and implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff” across those regions, said the utility, which was held responsible for poor management of its power lines that sparked fatal wildfires in Northern California and killed 86 people last year in what was called Camp Fire, the single-deadliest wildfire in the state’s history.

Several lawsuits and other requests for compensation from wildfire victims that amounted to billions of dollars forced the embattled California utility to claim bankruptcy early this year.

