SOUTH ASIA

Millions left without internet in Pak after deadly flooding

NewsWire
0
0

Millions of internet users in Pakistan lost access after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network.

Services offered by all operators throughout the nation’s central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.

Several cities lost connectivity including the capital Islamabad, in an outage that also rendered the emergency telephone helplines of hospitals and rescue departments inaccessible, reports dpa news agency.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest operator, said floods had caused damage to its fiber optics, leading to the disruption of data networks.

Around 50 million users were facing either the complete outage or a slow connectivity, the telecom authority said.

Pakistan, a South Asian nation among the top countries facing the impact of climate change, is struggling amid massive flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains since mid-June,

The floods have killed 674 people and damaged more than 75,000 houses so far, according to the national disaster agency, warning against more rainfall in the coming days.

20220820-082604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Questions over Pak Prez for using official position to advertise son’s...

    Remains of Sri Lankan manager killed in Pak flown back home

    Afghan industrialists slam Biden’s move to split assets

    Imran Khan says he still holds the trump card (Ld)