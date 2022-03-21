A Milton home was riddled with bullets last night in what police believe was a targeted shooting incident. Investigators have issued an appeal for witnesses and CCTV or dash cam footage from the area.

On March 20 at around, Halton police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Prosser Circle and Frank Place in Milton. Investigation determined that a residence in that area was struck by several bullets. There were no persons inside the residence at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported. A heavy police presence was deployed to the area however no suspects were located.

Police say the suspect(s) possibly fled the scene in an older model, 4-door dark-coloured sedan.

Area residents can expect a continued police presence throughout the day today.

Police are appealing to the public for CCTV or dash cam footage from the area of Prosser Circle and Frank Place between 11:15 pm and 11:45 pm (see area map).

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.