ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mimoh Chakraborty stars in short film ‘Ab Mujhe Udna Hai’

By NewsWire
0
0

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty recently released a short film on the rights and struggles of women.

A film by Sujoy Mukherjee, ‘Ab Mujhe Udna Hai’ also features Jasmine Grover. It opened for public viewing on March 5, 2022.

About the movie, Mimoh said: “‘Ab Mujhe Udna Hai’ colours the life of women who are trying to get away with their past in a society where gender is tightly woven into the minds of the people in a certain way. It has really opened my eyes to see what women must go through and I urge everyone to go watch it.”

The son of veteran star Mithun Chakraborty will next be seen in ‘Rosh’ and ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma.

20220310-143427

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.