Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Manipur government for deteriorating the law and order badly affecting the people of the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, Congress delegation met Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and told her that a “mindless”, “inhumane” and “unprecedented mass tragedy” has struck Manipur bringing two different communities to clash with each other.

Gandhi, in a tweet, said: “Deeply concerned about Manipur’s rapidly deteriorating law and order situation. The Prime Minister must focus on restoring peace and normalcy. I urge the people of Manipur to stay calm.”

Kharge tweeted: “Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state. BJP’s politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance.”

“The reality of the “Double-Engine” Government : Set fire to the State, Stay silent at the Centre In less than 15 months of BJP forming the government, the entire state of Manipur is in flames. But HM Shah and Cry PM Modi are busy campaigning in Karnataka,” tweeted Congress General Secretary Ramesh.

In a video message, the former Union Minister said that a “Double-Engine” government was installed in Manipur in February last year but within 15 months the entire state was in flames, internet and social media suspended, and the Chief Minister under siege.

“But despite the serious situation the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are busy campaigning in Karnataka and polarising the state. Very tragic situation in Manipur. All sections of the society both tribals and non-tribals in Manipur, are unhappy with the government,” the Congress leader said.

Demanding strong action against the attackers, he claimed that this is a betrayal of people’s mandate the BJP got last year. “The BJP government has no sensitivity over the situation,” Ramesh said.

Demanding immediate intervention of the Central government, a 10-member Congress delegation led by state party President K. Meghachandra Singh and three-time former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh met the Governor and urged her to take up the Manipur situation with the Central government to bring normalcy in the state.

“Hundreds of houses, churches and temples were burnt down in the clash that has rendered several thousand innocent families homeless in a matter of hours. Throughout the night, the camage continued, and the situation has been exponentially worsening since last night. It can be demonstrated by the fact that the current crisis is still being uncontrolled by the state as this letter is being written. The state machineries have completely failed in order to maintain peace and order in the state,” the Congress said in a letter.

It said that the actions taken by the state government like 5 days mobile internet ban and clamping of curfew in the districts of the state are publicly considered not enough to bring normalcy in the state. The state government appears to have exhausted all capacities to control the situation, it claimed.

