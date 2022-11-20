ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Mindy Kaling admits to being ‘prude’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mindy Kaling has confessed to being a “prude” despite co-creating ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’.

The 43-year-old star co-created ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’, and Mindy admits that the show actually helped her to feel more comfortable with the topic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I think I had to get cool with being cool with sex. I feel like I am sex negative. I’m like very much of a prude.”

The hit series stars the likes of Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Pauline, 30, revealed that the sex scenes aren’t as racy as they might seem.

The actress told E! News: “I think the sexual scenes that we play on the show are actually quite safe.

“We see a lot of post coital sex. We see tops on, you know? There’s no objectification, I don’t believe, of women on the show. So I think I have at least always felt very safe and I found it to be fun to learn what it is to be playing this in a comedy.”

20221120-135004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris Hilton shows up in Mumbai, all set to promote her...

    Patrick Dempsey talks of being back on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

    Dionne Warwick mocks DiCaprio’s rumoured ’25-year’ dating rule

    Amber Rose claims she saw Kim, Kanye’s divorce coming