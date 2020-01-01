Canindia News

Mindy Kaling announces she gave birth to a baby boy in September

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE04

Actress Mindy Kaling has given birth to her second child, a baby boy.

Kaling made the announcement during an episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, reports people.com.

“I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Kaling told the host.

Colbert said: “No one even knew you were pregnant!”

To this, the actress replied: “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people.”

After Colbert asked what her son’s name is, Kaling revealed: “His name is Spencer”.

Kaling has a old daughter named Katherine, who is two and a half years old.

She has chosen not to reveal the identity of her newborn’s father.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Taapsee Pannu floods Instagram with cool pictures from her ‘much-needed’ Maldives vacay

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Varun Dhawan’s take on ‘all things lovely’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Nawazuddin didn’t read the novel ‘Serious Men’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

News channel ‘Aj Tak’ heavily fined, to air apology for broadcasting fake tweets about Sushant Singh Rajput

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

I am at my best behaviour when acting: Manoj Bajpayee

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Vikrant Massey signs up for Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil thriller ‘Maanagaram’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Salman Khan supports PM Narendra Modi’s Jan Andolan campaign to fight Covid-19, gets trolled

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Malaika Arora redefines ‘mid-week blues’ with stunning Insta post

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

World Women Hour: Rapper Raja Kumari to address the many roadblocks faced by women

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More