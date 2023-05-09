ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mindy Kaling’s NRI teen saga ‘Never Have I Ever’ final season to drop on June 8

NewsWire
0
0

The coming-of-age comedy streaming show ‘Never Have I Ever’, which stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, has been renewed for its final season. The finale will drop on OTT on June 8, 2023.

The show follows the story of the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Maitreyi essays the role of Devi in series who is an overachieving high school student and has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

‘Never Have I Ever’ is mostly narrated by professional tennis player John McEnroe for Devi, with the latter often showing flashes of McEnroe’s legendary temper. Three of the episodes were narrated by Andy Samberg for Ben, and another by Gigi Hadid for Paxton.

The streaming show is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner.

‘Never Have I Ever’ is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The season finale will drop on streaming giant, Netflix.

20230509-203004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Maitree’: It is a little tough for Shrenu Parikh to shoot...

    I do not want to repeat myself as an actor: Huma...

    Jaideep Ahlawat wraps up his part on ‘An Action Hero’

    Himesh Reshammiya releases ‘Ganpati Gajaanann’ to flag off Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations