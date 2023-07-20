INDIA

Mine blast kills 3 children in Yemen’s Marib

NewsWire
0
0

Three children were killed in a mine explosion in Yemen’s oil-rich northern province of Marib, a local government official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that the tragedy occurred on Tuesday when the children from the same family were playing in an area near the As-Suwayda camp for displaced people and accidentally triggered a landmine.

The As-Suwayda camp is one of the largest displacement camps in Marib, providing shelter for around 2,000 displaced families, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mine explosion is a reminder of the dangers faced by civilians, especially children, in Yemen’s long-running civil war, which left the country littered with landmines, making it one of the most heavily mined countries in the world.

In April, the Yemeni government made an urgent appeal for international assistance to clear landmines and other explosive remnants of war.

Yemeni demining experts said more than one million landmines have been laid since the outbreak of the civil war in late 2014 when the Houthi militia took control of several northern provinces and forced the Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

2023072042099

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DU admission: SC to hear St. Stephen’s plea on Oct 19;...

    Need to focus on China’s actions, not its words: Army Chief

    Will sympathy for late Virbhadra Singh lift Congress’ chances in Himachal...

    Maya Rudolph reveals why audience will love ‘Disenchanted’