WORLD

Mine explosion in Iran kills 2, injures 5

NewsWire
0
0

At least two people were killed and five others injured in a mine explosion in Iran’s central Semnan Province on Sunday.

Mohammad Ali Taheri, head of the Center for Management of Medical Accidents and Emergencies under Semnan University of Medical Sciences, told IRNA news agency that the accident took place in the Florine mine in Tuye village in Damghan city, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the incident, Taheri said, without providing further information.

20221226-005403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK PM sets out 6-point plan to defeat Putin

    Tropical storm Ana kills 18 in Mozambique

    Foreigners in Cambodia to get free Covid vaccine: Ministry

    Toxic, radioactive waste moved from Japan’s Fukushima amid protests