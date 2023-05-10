BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mineral production index for mining sector rose 4.6% to 129 in Feb

The index of mineral production for mining and quarrying sector in February 2023 stood at 129 and was 4.6 per cent higher as compared to the level of February, 2022.

As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the April-February period of 2022-23 over the corresponding period of last year was 5.7 per cent.

Important minerals which showed positive growth during February 2023 over the previous year were phosphorite (60.2 per cent), coal (8.3 per cent), iron ore (7.4 per cent), lead concentrate (7.3 per cent), natural gas (3.2 per cent), zinc concentrate (1.1 per cent), limestone (0.9 per cent) and copper concentrate (0.5 per cent).

