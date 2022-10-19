India’s mineral production recorded 4.2 per cent cumulative growth during the April- August 2022-23 period over the corresponding period of last year.

However, as per the provisional statics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for August 2022 at 99.6, was 3.9 per cent lower as compared to the level in the month of August 2021.

Production level of important minerals in August, 2022 were coal at 580 lakh tonnes, lignite at 29 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) at 2,829 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) at 24 lakh tonnes, bauxite at 1,450 thousand tonnes and chromite at 1,46,000 thousand tonnes, among others.

