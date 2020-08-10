Mini Mathur on daughter: I know a girl, she is turning out just like me

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Mini Mathur says her daughter Sairah Khan is turning out just like her, and she thanks karma for the fact.

Mini posted an Instagram picture where she is seen posing on a sofa along with Sairah.

“I know a girl, and she is turning out just like me. Well played karma… well played,” Mini wrote in the caption.

In June, Mini had opened up about how tough it is to bring up children in the current situation, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, earthquakes, cyclones and speculations about “agenda” that “led to the sad demise of a young life”.

The actress is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan. The couple have two children — son Vivaan and daughter Sairah.

