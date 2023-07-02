INDIA

Mini-Vande Bharat train between Lucknow-Gorakhpur soon

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh will receive its second Vande Bharat Express — the train’s first mini version — that will connect Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya.

To ensure financial feasibility on shorter routes, the Indian Railways recently introduced a mini version of Vande Bharat Express which comprises eight coaches instead of 16.

A mini-Vande Bharat Express currently operates between Chennai Central and Coimbatore Junction.

Divisional railway manager, NER-Lucknow, Aditya Kumar said, “The train will operate via Ayodhya connecting Gorakhpur to Lucknow.”

According to sources, the train is likely to be flagged off on July 7.

“We expect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train operation; however, we are yet to receive assent from the PMO office,” said the source.

The route, schedule and fare have yet not been finalised, but it is expected that the railway board will give approval a couple of days before the flagging-off ceremony.

Currently, Arunachal superfast express (22411), which operates on Sunday and Wednesday between Gorakhpur and Lucknow, covers the 270 km journey (via Gonda junction) in the shortest possible time of 4 hours 35 minutes, followed by Sapt Kranti superfast express (12557) and Gorakhdham superfast express (12555), both of which take 4 hours and 50 minutes to cover the distance.

Vande Bharat Express is likely to cover a distance of 302 km (via Ayodhya junction) in less than four hours. The train will operate at maximum 110 kmph on the track, although the train cruise limit is 160 kmph.

Maintaining speed and punctuality of Vande Bharat Express will be a challenge, as NER has double track upto Mankapur junction from Gorakhpur junction; however, after Mankapur junction, it’s a single track up to Barabanki junction via Ayodhya.

2023070232691

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stalin challenges EPS, OPS to unravel Jaya’s ‘mysterious’ death

    Cold wave conditions likely in northern, central states after Jan 14:...

    Rediscover Southern Thailand’s tropical paradise

    Kuntal Ghosh dragged Abhishek Banerjee’s name in recruitment case, not me:...