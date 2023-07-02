Uttar Pradesh will receive its second Vande Bharat Express — the train’s first mini version — that will connect Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya.

To ensure financial feasibility on shorter routes, the Indian Railways recently introduced a mini version of Vande Bharat Express which comprises eight coaches instead of 16.

A mini-Vande Bharat Express currently operates between Chennai Central and Coimbatore Junction.

Divisional railway manager, NER-Lucknow, Aditya Kumar said, “The train will operate via Ayodhya connecting Gorakhpur to Lucknow.”

According to sources, the train is likely to be flagged off on July 7.

“We expect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train operation; however, we are yet to receive assent from the PMO office,” said the source.

The route, schedule and fare have yet not been finalised, but it is expected that the railway board will give approval a couple of days before the flagging-off ceremony.

Currently, Arunachal superfast express (22411), which operates on Sunday and Wednesday between Gorakhpur and Lucknow, covers the 270 km journey (via Gonda junction) in the shortest possible time of 4 hours 35 minutes, followed by Sapt Kranti superfast express (12557) and Gorakhdham superfast express (12555), both of which take 4 hours and 50 minutes to cover the distance.

Vande Bharat Express is likely to cover a distance of 302 km (via Ayodhya junction) in less than four hours. The train will operate at maximum 110 kmph on the track, although the train cruise limit is 160 kmph.

Maintaining speed and punctuality of Vande Bharat Express will be a challenge, as NER has double track upto Mankapur junction from Gorakhpur junction; however, after Mankapur junction, it’s a single track up to Barabanki junction via Ayodhya.

