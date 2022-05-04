Winters are a brutal time where the cold makes it easy to feel lazy about following any kind of skin care routine. It feels like its enough just to lather on some cold cream to prevent dryness. Winters also mean that multiple layers and scarves so not much opportunity to put on makeup.

Summers are a great time to be out and about, but the heat and humidity make it a difficult to put on layered makeup as there is the risk of it sweating out due to the heat.

Besides if you are going to sweat it all off, what is the point in adding all those layers of makeup in the first place?

But 2022 has brought about the new trend of skinmalism, which for the unversed is the combination of skincare and minimalism and what it means is to use very little makeup or only use enough to flaunt your natural skin and keep it light. It’s a lot similar to the ‘no-makeup’ look. Skinmalism is also about being proud of your blemishes, skin tone and texture and using products the right way to enhance it.

Skinmalism also means that you use light makeup products which can stand the heat and temperature and will likely stay on for hours despite the humidity. So, scroll below for some popular minimalist beauty trends of 2022 to achieve that dewy fresh summer look.

Glazed Donut

Looking shiny like a glazed donut can be achieved with a highlighter. After adding the very necessary sunscreen, it’s time to embrace the highlighter which helps give skin a healthy glow. Go for the glossy highlighters that are trending in 2022. Add on some bronzer with the highlighter and you’ve nailed the glazed donut skin look to perfection!

Light Foundations

Heavy makeup is no longer an ‘in’ thing. Now, the trend is all about embracing the blemishes on the face. This trend is seeing more and more women switching to using light foundation, more like a liquid foundation which allows the face to breathe and provides the skin with a light glossy feel. Summer makeup look is all about looking dewy fresh, so reach out for BB creams again to add that glow and dew to the skin.

Eyebrow Gels This particular trend is a rage among runway models and celebrities. It’s all about keeping your eyebrows shaped perfectly on the go and one way to do that is with an eyebrow gel. You don’t even need fancy products in this case, good old petroleum jelly will do the job. Just dab some on the eyebrow, comb it with the eyebrow comb to get the perfect arch and shape and you’re good to go.