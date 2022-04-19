The NHAI has made mandatory to use factory manufactured pre-cast concrete elements in projects under it, which will help to reduce noise, air and carbon emission. The minimum mandatory usage should be 25 per cent of total concrete volume.

“Ministry of Road Transport has made mandatory to use factory manufactured pre-cast concrete elements in projects within 100 km radius of pre-cast factory. The minimum mandatory usage should be 25 per cent of total concrete volume other than the foundations and sub-structures of Bridges, Viaduct, RoB,” said a statement released by the ministry.

The ministry stated that industrialised pre-cast concrete has the benefits of all-weather and fast construction, reliable quality and enhanced performance durability, aesthetics due to uniformity in appearance and minimum user time delay and reduced carbon emission,reduced noise and air pollution due to reduced construction activities at site.

To add to that, it will also play an integral role in accelerating the growth of the MSME sector, it added.

“Pre-cast factory shall be certified by Quality Council of India(QCI)/NCCBM/RDSO/IITs and shall have minimum facility of fully automatic RMC plant for better quality, arrangement for steam curing, mechanical handling of concrete and pre-cast components, bar bending machines, stacking yard, in-house design team and NABL accredited quality control laboratory, RO plant for water purification,” the ministry elaborated.

