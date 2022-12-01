INDIA

Minimum temperature likely to be 8 to 10 degrees in northwest, central India: IMD

NewsWire
0
0

The India Metrological Department has predicted a further dip in the temperature in northwest and the central part of the country for the next few days.

The IMD said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be around in the range of 8 to 10 degree Celsius over northwest and central India during the next four to five days. However, no significant changes in minimum temperatures are likely to be over the northern part of the country during the next five days, it said.

“Minimum temperatures are in the range of 8-10 degree Celsius over many parts of plains of Northwest India and adjoining Central India. Minimum temperatures are above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of East India and near normal over most parts of Northwest and Central India,” the IMD said about the weather observed in the last 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and light or moderate rainfall at isolated places in Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in last 24 hours.

The national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal on Tuesday. It was the lowest temperature in the month since November 23. A dip in temperature was reported in parts of the country, including in the national capital, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to the India Meteorological Department or IMD.

20221201-131004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remo D’Souza, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis reunite after 10 yrs on...

    Armaan Malik to perform at Winter Music Fest in Dubai

    Teen injured in landmine blast in J&K’s Poonch

    Haryana CM announces compensation in Gurugram building collapse incident