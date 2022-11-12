INDIA

Minimum temperatures drop across J&K, Ladakh; Drass freezes at minus 10.7

The minimum temperatures dropped across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday with Drass town recording bone chilling minus 10.7 degrees Celsius.

Weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours and the same condition will continue for the next 24 hours, the Met Office said in its Saturday forecast.

Srinagar recorded 1.2, Pahalgam minus 3.7 and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kargil had minus 6.2 and Leh minus 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu had 10.2, Katra 10.4, Batote 5, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 1.6 as the minimum temperature.A

