INDIALIFESTYLE

Minimum temperatures drops in J&K due to clear night sky

NewsWire
0
0

The minimum temperatures again dropped in Jammu and Kashmir due to clear night sky.

Weather was cold and dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday that similar conditions were likely to continue.

“Cold, dry weather with mainly clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” the MeT department official said.

Srinagar had minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 3 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10.6 and Leh minus 7.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8, Katra 9.3, Batote 2.9, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

20221213-092802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata meets Modi, demands more vaccines & medicines

    Google ML can help discover new antibodies, enzymes, foods

    Telangana CM KCR launches scathing attack on PM Modi

    It will be dry in J&K, Ladakh till Sunday