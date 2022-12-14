INDIALIFESTYLE

Mining banned near natural heritage site in Meghalaya

NewsWire
0
0

The East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya has prohibited mining activities in the vicinity of the Krem Liat-Prah Cave, a key natural heritage site of the northeastern state, officials said on Wednesday.

East Jaintia Hills District Magistrate Abhilash Baranwal, imposing the prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC, said that Krem Liat-Prah Cave, located at Shnongrim village, is considered an important natural heritage site of the district and the state of Meghalaya.

The District Magistrate in a notification said that reports have been published in some of the news portals and newspapers about the danger posed to the cave due to alleged mining activities in the vicinity of the cave.

“A recent inspection carried out by an official team have found certain circumstantial evidence which indicate that there might have been attempts at illegal mining activities in the vicinity of the cave,” it said.

The notification said that any use of explosives within the immediate vicinity of the cave for whatsoever purpose has to seek a mandatory clearance from the office of the District Magistrate.

According to the environmental experts, the Krem Liat-Prah is the longest (34 km) sandstone cave in the world, and it is also the longest cave system in the subcontinent.

Meghalaya is also home to many caves, 1,580 to be precise, the experts said.

20221214-181003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra CM asks police to maintain law and order without compromise

    IPL 2022: Very important to think of taking wickets upfront with...

    SC notice to Centre on plea by Muslim doctor against Talaq-e-Kinaya,...

    CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20...