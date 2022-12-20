Bellary mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gaali Janardhana Reddy’s son Kireeti is all set to announce his entry into the film industry with the launch of his upcoming bilingual movie.

The movie is being made in Kannada and Telugu on a grand scale. Sources explain that Janardhana Reddy has ensured that no efforts are spared to make it a success. He even revealed the name of the movie, ‘Junior’.

Talkkng to the media, he said Kireeti had chosen cinema over politics. He added that 80 per cent of the movie had been shot and the remaining schedules will be completed in Mysuru and Bengaluru. “My son wants to pursue his career in the land of films,” Reddy declared.

Director S.S. Rajamouli sounded the clapboard for the first shot of the Kannada-Telugu film. Devi Sri Prasad, best known for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is the music composer, Peter Hein is the stunt coordinator and K.K. Senthil Kumar of ‘RRR’ fame is the man helming the cameras. The movie has been written and directed by Radha Krishna.

