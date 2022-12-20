ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mining baron Gaali Janardhana Reddy’s son chooses cinema over politics

NewsWire
0
0

Bellary mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gaali Janardhana Reddy’s son Kireeti is all set to announce his entry into the film industry with the launch of his upcoming bilingual movie.

The movie is being made in Kannada and Telugu on a grand scale. Sources explain that Janardhana Reddy has ensured that no efforts are spared to make it a success. He even revealed the name of the movie, ‘Junior’.

Talkkng to the media, he said Kireeti had chosen cinema over politics. He added that 80 per cent of the movie had been shot and the remaining schedules will be completed in Mysuru and Bengaluru. “My son wants to pursue his career in the land of films,” Reddy declared.

Director S.S. Rajamouli sounded the clapboard for the first shot of the Kannada-Telugu film. Devi Sri Prasad, best known for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is the music composer, Peter Hein is the stunt coordinator and K.K. Senthil Kumar of ‘RRR’ fame is the man helming the cameras. The movie has been written and directed by Radha Krishna.

20221220-191603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED summons Raj Kapoor’s grandson Armaan Jain in money laundering case

    Ajay Devgn: Not sufficient to play Bhagat Singhji once in your...

    Richa Chadha, Tehseen Poonawalla get into a online spat over Kangana’s...

    Karan Aanand plays Bollywood director in upcoming film ‘It’s Over’