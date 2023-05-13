INDIA

Mining baron turned politician Janardhana Reddy leading in K’taka

Mining baron turned politician Janardhana Reddy, who launched his own Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), was leading in Gangawathy constituency in Koppal district.

Reddy has secured 25,585 votes whereas his closest rival Iqbal Ansari of Congress party polled 19,616 votes. Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli of BJP polled 11,402 votes. Reddy was leading by 5,969 votes.

Reddy’s wife Gali Lakshmi Aruna had secured 13,653 votes in Bellary city segment. Here, Somashekara Reddy, brother of Janardhana Reddy is the BJP contestant.

