INDIA

Mining inspector, others have a close shave with sand mafia in Bihar

A mining inspector and some police personnel narrowly escaped an attack by a gang of sand mafia in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday morning.

The mining inspector, Aakash Pandey, went to Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border to seize vehicles used for sand mining at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. When the mafias saw the vehicles of the mining department and police, they pelted stones at them.

“When we reached the spot, the mafias believed that they might be arrested. Hence, they started pelting stones on us. The window panes and rear glass of our vehicles broke down. A piece of stone also hit my head. We managed to escape from the spot after ducking inside the SUV. Later, we informed the senior officials about the incident,” Pandey said.

