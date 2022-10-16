INDIA

Mining mafia ZAFAR Ali nabbed in UP’s Moradabad

NewsWire
0
0

The Moradabad police has arrested Zafar Ali, a member of the mining mafia and a wanted criminal, in whose pursuit a team of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel had conducted raids in Uttarakhand leading to the death of a 28-year-old woman in firing.

He was arrested after a brief encounter in which he sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. He was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police, Hemant Kutiyal said, “We had deployed several teams to nab Zafar. During a routine check, we managed to arrest him in the Pakbara area of the district when he was trying to escape to Delhi. He has been admitted to district hospital as he sustained a bullet injury during a brief gunfight with police. One constable also sustained injuries in the operation.”

In September, Thakurdwara SDM Parmanand Singh and Mining officer Ashok Kumar had seized four dumper trucks carrying sand near Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border in Thakurdwara area of Moradabad. The sand was mined without permission in Uttarakhand and was being brought to Uttar Pradesh illegally.

While the officials were completing their paperwork, Ali and nearly 150 others charged at the officials and fled with the trucks.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on Zafar.

On October 12, police attempted to arrest Zafar but he managed to escape and took shelter in the farmhouse of a local BJP leader, Gurtaj Singh Bhullar, in Uttarakhand village near Kashipur town.

The Uttar Pradesh Police officers entered the farmhouse and when the occupants of the house resisted, a scuffle took place between the two sides and there was firing.

A bullet hit Bhullar’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur. According to police, five policemen also sustained bullet injuries and are currently admitted at a hospital in Moradabad.

Another FIR was registered against Zafar at Thakurdwara police station after the incident on October 13.

20221016-080202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    65% turnout in Tripura civic polls amid stray clashes

    Haryana depriving Delhi people’s rights by obstructing water supply: Jain

    Wet spell over Western Himalayan region till December 29: IMD

    India vows to mainstream biodiversity across all sectors