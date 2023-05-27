Gujarat police have seized over 26 mining machines used for extracting minerals illegally from government land in Jamwadi area of Surendranagar district.

A raid conducted on government-owned land on Thursday uncovered vital information regarding ongoing mineral theft. The targetted operation took place in the Jamwadi area, resulting in the seizure of 26 mining machines worth around Rs 20 lakh.

Police inspector, K.B. Vihole said, “Based on information about illegal activities in the government-owned land in Surendranagar, we raided the place on Friday. Though we could not nab the criminals, we seized the machines used by them. The gang members were excavating minerals from a depth of approximately 200 feet. The theft of minerals has been an ongoing issue, causing significant concern among authorities and local residents alike. However, previous attempts to address the problem through seven to eight raids yielded no arrests.”

The mining machinery, allegedly used for extracting minerals, was found operating with a workforce of several labourers. Despite several complaints, the Police Station had been unable to apprehend any individuals associated with the theft. However, during the raid, the police successfully confiscated the 26 machines, which were excavating minerals from a depth of approximately 200 feet.

The seizure of the mining machines has further intensified the spotlight on the mining department. Questions have been raised regarding their effectiveness in curbing illegal mining activities and holding the culprits accountable.

While the police have taken immediate action, the Mining Department’s response to the incident remains questionable, as no concrete measures have been observed so far.

The authorities emphasised the need for strict vigilance and collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and the Mining Department to combat the persistent menace of mining theft.

20230527-152203