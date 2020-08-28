Minister defends Goa Health Director’s decision to opt for pvt hospital

Panaji, Aug 28 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday defended the decision of the Director of the State Health Services Jose D’Sa to get admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Where he gets admitted is not an issue, it is a matter of personal choice for all families. At Goa Medical College (GMC) our capacity is full,” Rane said.

The GMC is the top government medical facility in the state and Covid-19 patients with severe comorbidities are admitted there. “D’Sa had an infection in lung, so he had to be admitted immediately on Thursday,” Rane added.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had said that D’Sa’s admission to a private hospital in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, was a sign that the state’s health infrastructure needed to combat the pandemic was in shambles.

“When the government’s Goa Medical College is considered one of the best hospitals in the state, and the head of state health services admits himself to a private hospital, it sends a wrong message to the people,” Kamat said.

–IANS

maya/sdr/avk