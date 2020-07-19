Minister questions role of 2 MPs, journalist in Air India case

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has questioned the role of two MPs and a “famous” journalist amid questions over Air India’s plan to voluntarily send employees on leave without pay. He has said that facts are being misrepresented to create a sensation.

“An opposition MP wrote a letter to me describing a VOLUNTARY Leave Without Pay Scheme of an airline as inhuman! The ’cause’ was also taken up either separately or in pursuance by another MP & a famous journalist who have their spouse/partner employed by the airline,” Puri tweeted on Sunday night.

In the tweet, the Minister also attached a press release issued by Air India on the related issue in which leave without payment (without pay leave) was described as voluntary (voluntarily).

Besides, Puri also posted the tweet of a journalist, quoting Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, that he had written to the Minister to withdraw the “inhuman scheme of Air India which can force workers to go on Leave Without Pay for 5 years”.

In another tweet, the Minister said: “It was described as ‘Breaking News’ by a lazy journalist on what was a dull Sunday morning for her news cycle! Time for them to introspect as to what their motives really are. Facts wrong. And misleading with a view to sensationalise.”

Due to a challenging financial condition, Air India has introduced Leave Without Payment Scheme.

O’Brien had written a letter to Puri criticising the Air India’s scheme. It was mentioned that the plan to forcibly send employees on leave is inhuman and also a violation of labour laws.

On this, the airlines and the Minister said that the scheme is voluntary, not mandatory.

