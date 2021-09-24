Raising the concern about 9 crore Indians who are suffering from various hearing disabilities, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday said that the screening of infants for various ailments and disabilities should be made mandatory.

“While we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, we should visit our villages and see if we can help children in screening them for various ailments,” she said, adding that early diagnosis and prevention of disability have huge benefits and prevention is better than cure.

Addressing the International Week of Deaf People 2021 at Central Health Education Bureau, Pawar noted that India has proved to the world that it is a country which can produce its own medicine and can administer 1-2 crore vaccines on a daily basis.

The Directorate General of Health Services under the Union Health Ministry is commemorating the International Week of the Deaf People (IWDP) 2021 with the theme of “Celebrating Thriving Deaf Communities” through various activities including the involvement of stakeholders.

Underlining the need to revive old fashion of infant care, Pawar said suggested preparing a pocket-book with QR codes having information about early screening and diagnosis of children as well as various help lines. This pocket book can be shared with ASHAs, Aanganwadi workers, and other hospital staff. She also emphasised on the need to create awareness about various government schemes like Ayushman Bharat so that people can get maximum benefits.

The International Week of the Deaf People (IWDP) is celebrated annually by the global Deaf Community during the last full week of September.

–IANS

