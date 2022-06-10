Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Minister Satyendar Jain was taken to a hospital the previous day after a picture of the arrested Minister went viral. Kejriwal, however, refused to make any comment on Jain.

In the viral picture that went viral on Thursday, Satyendar Jain can be seen in a car with what appears to be blood on his face.

He is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

“He is in ED custody and I cannot say much since we have no direct contact. I am in no position to make any comment on this. He was taken to hospital yesterday. Whatever happened in the hospital… when he was a little better, he was taken back,” Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal was inspecting the trees transplanted at a site in Mayur Vihar. He said that the government’s tree transplantation policy has helped prevent a dip in the national capital’s green cover despite a large number of development projects being undertaken in the city.

“Delhi’s green cover should have decreased to 15-16 per cent considering the development works being undertaken, but the Tree Transplantation Policy brought in October 2020 prevented it,” he said after the inspection.

