INDIA

Minister willing to resign over ‘no govt running in K’taka’ remark

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Minister for Law J.C. Madhuswamy has agreed that the alleged audio clip containing his conversation where he remarks that no government is being run in the state and just show is being managed until upcoming assembly polls is his voice.

“No one has conspired against me. I don’t hold anyone guilty and clarification has been given to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. There is no need to resign. In case it is sought by the CM, I will tender my resignation,” Madhuswamy said.

He further maintained that he had spoken respectfully about his cabinet colleague in the conversation. “It is a very old audio clip. I do not remember when I have spoken it. I have respect for my government and cabinet colleagues,” he said.

“One stranger had provoked me, so I have said that we are managing,” he said.

The development has embarrassed the ruling BJP in Karnataka.

The audio clip containing the alleged conversation by Madhuswamy was first put up by the Congress party taking pot shots at the ruling BJP on the social media.

Later, it threatened to turn into a crisis as Minister for Horticulture N. Munirathna asked his colleague to submit his resignation.

Another cabinet colleague S.T. Somashekar, who holds the Cooperation ministry, said it is not fair for Minister Madhuswamy to comment over his portfolio.

Meanwhile, Bommai said there is no need for anyone to present a wrong picture of the statement by Madhuswamy on the ruling BJP government. “The Minister has stated it in a different context,” he said.

“I have spoken to him but there is no need for wrong portrayal. It was spoken before 3 months in a function related to the Cooperative department. Everything is fine within the government. There is no crisis as such,” CM Bommai maintained.

The alleged audio clip contains the conversation between Madhuswamy and social worker Bhaskar.

Bhaskar talks about cooperative bank officials demanding Rs 1,300 for renewing Rs 50,000 loan availed by farmers. Madhuswamy agrees to his charge and says even as it has been brought to the notice of Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar, nothing has changed.

“There is no functioning government, we are only managing things and pushing for 8 months until the next assembly elections,” Madhuswamy tells Bhaskar.

The Congress claimed on social media that it was a classic example of incompetence of the ruling BJP government.

The BJP government is functioning only as a corruption management service. There is no better evidence of the incompetence of the Bommai government and injustice to farmers, it said.

20220816-234004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajesh Khanna, Big B’s iconic film ‘Anand’ set for a remake

    Odisha CM welcomes decision to repeal 3 farm laws

    Parrikar’s absence continues to be felt in Goa: CM

    J&K Taekwondo player Danish Manzoor seeks sponsorship to fulfil Olympic dream