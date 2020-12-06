Canindia News

‘Ministers assured us of decision on farm laws after discussion with PM’ (IANS Exclusive)

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The meeting between the three ministers of the Central government and representatives of 32 major farmers’ organisations will be held on December 9 again as the fifth round of meeting at Vigyan Bhawan didn’t reach to any conclusion.

Farmer leaders present in the meeting on Saturday told IANS that the ministers said that decision on the farm laws will be taken after discussing it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sandeep Gidde of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh, who came to participate in the meeting from Maharashtra, said when the farmer leaders warned to boycott the meeting if the three laws are not withdrawn, the Agriculture Minister Narenda Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State Som Prakash said that they will take up the matter to Prime Minister and the cabinet under his chairmanship will take some decision on it.

Gidde said the ministers said a proposal will be made after discussion with PM Modi before December 9 and shared with us in the next meeting.

–IANS

nnm/rt

