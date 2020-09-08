Ministers, MLAs undergo Covid tests on WB Assembly session eve

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) Many West Bengal Ministers, legislators, media personnel, and staff of the state Assembly on Tuesday underwent rapid antigen tests ahead of the two-day Monsoon Session beginning on September 9.

The mandatory Covid-19 test drive in the Assembly premises was to be held from 10.30 a.m. till 5 p.m. as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research. It will also be held on Wednesday and Thursday, sources said.

According to the sources, about 100-odd people, including Speaker Biman Banerjee, Ministers Molay Ghatak and Arup Roy, MLAs Smita Bakshi, Tapas Roy, and Asit Mitra underwent the test on Tuesday while maintaining physical distancing norms.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had said that the session from September 9 would be short, unlike the usual ones, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had said that all members will have to strictly follow the Covid protocols during the session.

The Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17 after the Budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus outbreak. So, the next session had to be held before this date in September.

–IANS

