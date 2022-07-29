The Centre has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the ministries and government departments regarding the vaccination camps organised and scheduled under the ongoing the Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav.

The report should include the number of free precautionary doses administered in those camps and employees covered therein.

The status of action taken may be sent on a weekly basis, starting from August 1, 2022, the Ministry of Personnel said.

Earlier, the ministry had advised all government departments to enumerate the number of eligible employees and their family members to be administered precaution dose so as to ensure optimum utilisation of resources.

As a part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Government had recently launched a new initiative ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ to provide free precaution dose to all adult eligible population who have completed six months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.

The initiative would be implemented at Government Covid vaccination centres for 75 days from July 15 to September 30.

“All the Ministries/Departments are advised to organise ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Camps’ at the workplaces for providing Free Covid Precaution Doses to the eligible employees and their family members. They are further advised to direct attached and subordinate offices and organisations under their control, including PSUs to organise vaccination camps as well, the Ministry said.

20220729-154804