The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday wrote to the airlines to ensure deployment of sufficient manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure smooth flow of passengers.

The Ministry also requested them to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports’ entry gates.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours, leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers,” said the letter issued by the Ministry on Tuesday.

An elaborate action plan was drawn up on Monday as remedial measures to deal with congestion and chaos at Delhi airports following the surprise visit of the Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, amid complaints of chaos and crowd mismanagement at airports.

The action plan includes digital display boards at the entry gates showing wait time at each gate and one least wait time board at the terminal checkpoint. A command centre will monitor crowding at the gates real-time and crowd managers and usherers will guide travellers.

The action plan also included an analysis of the manpower requirements at immigration counters and it will be undertaken immediately, and if need be, additional manpower will be deployed.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has summoned the airport chief to discuss the matter on December 15.

The panel headed by MP Vijaysai Reddy has summoned the CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and Chairman of the Association of Private Airport Operators on Thursday to hear their views on the “development of greenfield and brownfield airports and issues pertaining to civil enclaves in defence airports”, according to the notice issued for the meeting.

