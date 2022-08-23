INDIASPORTS

Ministry funds wrestler Bajrang, Deepak Punia’s World Championships preparations in US

The Sports Ministry is funding Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and CWG gold winner Deepak Punia’s 19 days travel-and-training plan in Michigan, USA ahead of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia next month.

The international training has been cleared under the Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) with Deepak and Bajrang set to fly out to Michigan on Tuesday.

Bajrang and Deepak are accompanied by coach Sujeet Mann, and physiotherapist Anand Kumar who will join them in a few days.

The duo will train at US’s Michigan University under the University’s head coach Sean Bormet who in the past has trained Olympic bronze medallist Myles Amine (86kg), Olympian Stevan Micic (57kg), Olympian Andy Hrovat (84kg) among many top athletes of the country.

The camp is scheduled to last for 19 days with Deepak and Bajrang set to travel to Belgrade, Serbia for the World Championships directly from the US.

Earlier this month, TOPS also sanctioned Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dhaiya’s training session in Vladikavkaz, Russia, where he is currently training for the World Championships.

20220823-110004

