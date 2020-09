New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The appointments committee of the Union cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of Raghavendra Singh as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

Singh, a 1983 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been appointed on contract basis for a period of one year. He is currently serving as CEO, Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces and will continue to hold the post.

–IANS

